OGUN: Police arrest dismissed soldier, others for armed robbery, kidnapping

The Ogun Police Command has arrested a dismissed soldier and 22 other suspects for alleged armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

The suspects, who were paraded on Tuesday by the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Embrison at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, were arrested in the first two weeks after the launch of Operation Restore Hope in the state.

According to the CP, the dismissed soldier, Adebanjo Bamidele, as well as Matthew Olagoke, Ahmed Abdullahi and Johnson Idowu were arrested for allegedly planning to launch an attack on a bank in Ekiti State.

He further stated that the men of the IGP-STS monitored the suspects’ conversations and arrested them in Ibadan, Oyo State, while on their way to launch the attack.

Three locally-made shot guns, 21 live cartridges, three identity cards, four Automated Teller Machine cards, seven mobile phones and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

Bamidele, while speaking with journalists, said he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army for being absent without official leave.

“I served in the military for six to seven years in Maiduguri before I was dismissed for going AWOL,” he said..

Embrison also paraded Tunji Ogunyemi, Olumide Adesanya, Dare Shoyemi, Dele Lawal, Taoreed Abeeb and Wakil Musbau for armed robbery, who were alleged to have been terrorising Ijebu-Igbo and environs.

He said: “Operatives of SARS were detailed to unravel their hideout in Ijebu-Igbo. Their efforts paid off when six members of the gang were apprehended and arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“One locally-made gun, three live cartridges and one Toyota Camry car were recovered from them.”

