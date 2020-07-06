Kenya’s Gichuri replaces Blanke as AfDB vice president

The African Development Bank on Monday appointed Mrs. Wambui Gichuri as the acting Vice President, Agriculture, Human, and Social Development.

The AfDB, which disclosed this in a statement, said Gichuri’s appointment took effect from July 5.

She replaced Dr. Jennifer Blanke who resigned from the position last month.

Gichuri, who joined the AfDB in 2018 as Director, Water Development and Sanitation, currently oversees the bank’s water sector programme of over $ 4.5bn covering 44 countries and multinational projects.

READ ALSO: AfDB vice president, Jennifer Blanke resigns

The AfDB president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, expressed delight at the Kenyan appointment into the position.

He said: “I am very pleased that Wambui agreed to step into this role as Acting Vice President. The Vice Presidency Complex on Agriculture, Human and Social Development has some of our largest programs and flagship initiatives.

“With her extensive experience, leadership, people management skills, and strong execution capacity, I am confident that she will help strengthen the team and accelerate execution on critical programs and initiatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions