Kogi poll: APC asks INEC to suspend inspection of election materials, redeploy REC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the inspection of materials used for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The state governorship election tribunal had in November last year directed INEC to give SDP and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, access to the materials used for the election.

The petitioners are expected to inspect the materials on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Media and Publicity for its Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, the APC also called for the removal of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Gabriel Longpet, for allegedly working with the SDP and its candidate.

The party frowned at INEC’s readiness to allow the SDP legal team to inspect the election materials in disregard to an alleged preliminary objection earlier raised by the commission’s counsels before the tribunal.

READ ALSO: Kogi APC demands release of detained chieftains

The statement said: “We hereby call on the Chairman and Management of INEC to immediately halt any inspection of electoral materials used in the November 11, 2023, governorship election in Kogi, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice filed by INEC and others to set the order of inspection aside.

“INEC should commence disciplinary processes against the REC, Dr. Longpet, having been heavily compromised by the SDP and its candidate.

“This is because the message from the REC to INEC officials to appear for the inspection on Thursday, January 4, is an admission of graft by him and a final nail on his fraudulent activities in the state.

“He (REC) has clearly misrepresented the integrity and legal interest of INEC. The commission should suspend or redeploy the REC from Kogi pending the outcome of the disciplinary process against him.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now