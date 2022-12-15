Labour party sets up committee to reconcile aggrieved members

The Labour Party (LP) has constituted an 11-man committee named: ‘Labour Party Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution’, saddled with the responsibility of addressing the internal wranglings within the party.

The Chief spokesperson of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, noted that reconciling aggrieved members of the party was necessary in order to have a united front ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Ogun State chapter of the party on December 1, sacked the Director-General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, and others for breaching its rules.

Also, the sacked National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, had accused the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, of N40 million fraud.

The National Working Committee (NWC), however, passed a vote of confidence on him after conducting an investigation into the case.

The Committee will be headed by Chief Friday Toyin Ibadin, who will serve as Chairman, while Dr Kenneth Diyoke will be the Secretary.

The party reiterated that its goal was to unite and see that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins the election next year.

The statement reads in part: “You are quite aware of the recent media reports regarding the issues that led to the relieving of our Youth leader, the purported sacking of Dr Doyin Okupe DG campaign organisation and our Former Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Arabambi of his duties and the subsequent suspension of the Ogun state’s executives of the party.

“You will also recall that the National Executive Committee had in a communique issued after its meeting to announce the aforementioned actions promised to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the activities of the Ogun State’s exco and recommend to the NWC the appropriate further disciplinary actions to be taken against the Labour Party executives in Ogun.

“However, the NWC has rather than set up a disciplinary Committee to look into only the case of Ogun State exco deemed wise to constitute Labour Party Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee to handle that and every other matter that has to do with grievances and mischief within the party.

“This committee of eleven eminent members is to be headed by Chief Friday Toyin Ibadin as Chairman.

“With a single term of reference to reconcile all aggrieved members with the aim of a common front to win the 2023 general elections and Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed becoming the President and Vice President of Nigeria.

“This is the update arising from the last decision of the NWC regarding the suspension of the Ogun State’s exco and the sacking of the former Acting Publicity Secretary of the party and we feel it is necessary to brief you as partners in the quest of requesting Nigeria.

“It is our sincere hope that all concerned parties will respect this peaceful reconciliation call and join hands with the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed in taking back Nigeria for the Nigerian people.

“That the Labour party is one big family and the fastest growing political party in Africa and as such minor internal conflicts and misunderstanding such as witnessed in recent past cannot be ruled out. The purpose of this committee, therefore, is to ensure the peaceful resolutions of all the grievances and further strengthen and promote the unity of our great party towards achieving the goals and tasks ahead of us come 2023.

“The committee is expected to start receiving interested aggrieved party members immediately to enable it to conclude this assignment within the shortest period of time to face other issues.

“It is therefore our humble appeal to all our members to cast aside all their grievances and key into the internal peace policy milestone of our party for the purpose of peaceful resolutions of all the matters that may have arisen in the course of party activities.”

