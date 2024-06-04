Labour strike continues as stakeholders’ meeting looms

The strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over minimum wage and electricity prices remains in effect as of Tuesday, June 4th.

The NLC in a statement issued via it official X handle emphasized continued commitment to the industrial action.

The statement reads: “Until we hear from Our Organs at our Meeting scheduled for today 4th June, We are still on Strike,” underlining the importance of the internal meeting for determining the next steps.

https://x.com/NLCHeadquarters/status/1797841264416841987

Read Also: ‘From N400k to N60k?’ Nigerians mock NLC for accepting ‘ambiguous agreement’

This update indicates several key points:

• Decision Pending Internal Discussion: The NLC leadership is holding a crucial meeting today, suggesting they might be waiting on the outcome before calling off or continuing the strike. This could imply a potential for a resolution based on the meeting’s results.

• Solidarity with Union Organs: The statement’s language, referencing “Our Organs,” highlights the NLC’s emphasis on collective decision-making. This suggests strong internal unity within the labour movement.

• Uncertain Duration of Strike: The NLC’s stance keeps the pressure on the government while leaving room for possible concessions based on the internal meeting’s outcome.

The ongoing strike has significantly impacted public services and private businesses nationwide. With the NLC holding its crucial meeting today, Nigerians await news on whether the strike will continue or finally come to an end.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now