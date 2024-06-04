‘From N400k to N60k?’ Nigerians mock NLC for accepting ‘ambiguous agreement’

The reported tripartite agreement between the federal government and organized labour where the government said it is ready to “pay higher than N60,000” as minimum wage without a clearcut specification, has been the most trending topic in the social media space since it made the news late last night.

In the ambiguous agreement which was reached after a meeting late Monday between the federal government and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress TUC at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the government said it would pay Nigerian workers a salary above N60,000 without making a categorical commitment on what the real amount would be.

A statement affirming the agreement reads;

“Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on 2nd June, 2024.

“The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands.

“The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.

“After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:

“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;

“Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

“Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

“No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

“Done in Abuja on the 3rd of June, 2024”.

However, the ambiguous figure has set the online community on fire as X users descended on both the Nigerian government and the labour leaders on what they term a phantom agreement.

Among those to fire a salvo on Tuesday morning was an X user with the handle @_realkingsley who said:

“I still don’t know why NLC and TUC are falling for APC prank. Minimum wage above 60k per month is not an agreement.

“One thing Tinubu hates most is agreeing to anyone. It has to be his own way. NLC and TUC need to also consult public opinion since they represent the citizens.”

@SenasiWaju: “After everything just to settle for N60,000 and a maybe increment. You can never take these union leaders serious.”

@Northerner said:

“President Bola Tinubu is committed to a national minimum wage above ₦60,000. But we should all understand that ₦61k is above ₦60k.

“I have a feeling that the Federal Government’s new national minimum wage proposal will be between ₦70k and ₦75k. I would encourage the NLC & TUC to take advantage and strongly consider agreeing on ₦100k.

@Attah_Akor: “NLC signing an agreement of above 60k minimum wage with FG. Just so you know above 60k fit be N60,500.”

@neyotummy: “61,000 is above 60,000. Let’s us be wise oooo.”

@Boba: “With all the discomfort, delayed flights, businesses on hold only to settle for N60,000. When they could have gotten more because they had the upper hand.”

@elabonga: “You demand a living wage and accepted a commitment that says the government is committed to a “minimum wage above 60k” even though the statement looks very ambiguous. Dey play.”

@Drelmoatiku: “They said that Tinubu is open to paying above 60k. Ok! Will @NLCHeadquarters call off the strike?

“How much is Tinubu committed to pay? 70k, 80k, or what? NLC should not allow themselves to fooled.”

@Probax: Dear @NLCHeadquarters, as FG says above 60k, you did not have the sense to add your benchmark? Not less than 100k? or 90k?”

@Adeorire: “Last last nah “above 60K” so let’s say between 80-100K, what happened to 490K?”

@BigAyodeji: “Whatever you do let this strike linger for one week at least. Let the FG be specific with the amount she is willing to pay for the minimum wage.

“An amount above 60k might be 61k. Failure to reach a definitive conclusion on this means we have all wasted our time and efforts.”

