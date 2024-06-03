Nigerian Army refutes claims of involvement in labour, SGF meeting

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that soldiers surrounded the venue of the meeting between labour leaders and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The NLC had claimed on its social media handle, “Soldiers are presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF.”

However, the Army Headquarters responded in a statement: “The attention of Army Headquarters has been drawn to a false breaking news by NLC alleging that soldiers currently surround the venue of the ongoing meeting between NLC and the SGF.”

The statement clarified that the presence of soldiers was due to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who attended the meeting with his officially sanctioned military escorts.

The statement read: “Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts. Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue.”

The Army urged the public to disregard the NLC’s allegations, stating, “Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting.”

