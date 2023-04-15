Lagos CP orders removal of DPO over alleged extortion

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer of Okokomaiko, Emmanuel Edebagha, over the poor management of his personnel.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The removal of the DPO followed the alleged extortion of a phone dealer by operatives attached to the division.

There were reports that the operatives arrested the victim for alleged fraud and extorted N100,000 from him.

The CP, according to the statement, also ordered disciplinary action against DPO and all officers involved in the act.

It read: “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men.

“CP Owohunwa has also ordered the commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters).”

