Ex-Taraba speaker, Useni, wins Reps seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Mark Bako Useni, as the winner of Saturday’s House of Representatives supplementary election in Ussa, Donga and Takum Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof Luka Juma, who announced the result of the election on Sunday, said Useni polled 25,929 votes to win the election to defeat his closest rival, Rimam Shawulu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who scored, 25,350 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Istifanus Gbana, finished third with 20,234 votes.

Useni, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, thanked the people of the constituency for entrusting him with the mandate.

He urged his opponents in the election to join hands with him to serve the people of the constituency better.

