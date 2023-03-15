Lagos govt to investigate report of student’s expulsion over Obi’s poster

The Lagos State government has ordered an investigation into the report of a student’s dismissal from school over her purported support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that a 10-year-old student of Odomola Junior Secondary School in the Epe area of the state was allegedly sent home for wrapping her notebooks with posters of the former Anambra State governor.

A video clip showing how the student was expelled by the school principal is currently trending on social media.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement on Wednesday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the recall of the principal involved in the incident.

Adefisayo added appropriate disciplinary steps would be taken against anybody found culpable of the act.

She said: “The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education, and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel, or teacher to act in such a manner.

“The matter would be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.

“The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations.

“A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.”

