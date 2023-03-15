News
Lagos govt to investigate report of student’s expulsion over Obi’s poster
The Lagos State government has ordered an investigation into the report of a student’s dismissal from school over her purported support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Reports emerged on Wednesday that a 10-year-old student of Odomola Junior Secondary School in the Epe area of the state was allegedly sent home for wrapping her notebooks with posters of the former Anambra State governor.
A video clip showing how the student was expelled by the school principal is currently trending on social media.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement on Wednesday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the recall of the principal involved in the incident.
Adefisayo added appropriate disciplinary steps would be taken against anybody found culpable of the act.
READ ALSO: Police denies reported attack on Obi supporters in Lagos
She said: “The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education, and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel, or teacher to act in such a manner.
“The matter would be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.
“The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations.
“A thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures as laid down in the civil service rules.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...