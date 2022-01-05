Lagos promises Shangisha landlords 549 plots of land to end Magodo dispute

The Lagos State Government has promised to compensate the Shangisha Landlords Association with 549 plots of land in a bid to end the dispute with the Magodo Resident Association.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement after a meeting between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and various stakeholders in the estate.

He said: “Several resolutions were taken at the meeting between the governors and stakeholders in the state. These are:

“That the Committee set up by the State Government to resolve the Magodo dispute, chaired by the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice is to meet with the Judgment Creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association) on Friday 7th of January 2022.

“The Surveyor- General of Lagos State, Permanent Secretary Lands Bureau, and Hon. Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development is to immediately identify available plots of land within the Shangisha village scheme.

“The Committee is also to identify how the available plots of land are to be accessed and whether any infrastructural development is necessary to access the land.

“Upon identification of available and accessible land, the State Government is to immediately allocate the land to the 549 Judgment Creditors.

READ ALSO: Malami accuses South-West govs of dishonesty in Magodo land case

“In the event that there is no available and accessible land within the Shangisha village scheme to allocate to all the 549 Judgment Creditors, the State Government, in agreement with the Judgment Creditors, will provide alternative plots of land.

“Whilst this exercise is ongoing, the Nigeria Police is to restrain themselves from any conduct or action that may instigate violence or breakdown of law and order in Magodo. They should be keepers of peace and act within the confines of the law – always. All the parties have agreed to an amicable resolution of the matter.”

Members of the Shangisha Landlords Association had late last year stormed the Magodo Estate with Court bailiffs and sealed some properties in the estate in the enforcement of a Supreme Court judgment.

The state government later stepped in to resolve the dispute.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now