LASU non-academic staff unions suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
LASU non-academic staff unions suspend strike
The non-academic staff unions of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have suspended their strike action.
The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the institution have been on an indefinite strike over outstanding arrears of minimum wage and other demands.
It will be recalled that the unions under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) had embarked on a nationwide strike on February 5 to compel the Federal Government to address their demands.
However, the LASU chapter of NASU and SSANU, also demanded payment of their members’ earned allowances and rightful position, shutting the main gate of the university to drive home their demands, which also affected the first semester examination of the institution.
While announcing suspension of the strike, the Chairman of Nasu at the institution, Moruf Sanni, said the workers suspended the strike to honour the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
“We had a virtual meeting with the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt reduces LASU tuition fee
“It was led by the commissioner for establishments, and the government appealed to us to honour the governor by suspending the strike.
“After the suspension of the strike, we can come back to negotiate with the government concerning our issues or demands.
“We believe that the governor will do whatever he says,” Sanni said.
Reacting to the suspension, the Public Relations Officer of LASU, Zaenab Adams, said the students had yet to return to campus.
According to her, the LASU management would meet on Friday to discuss and announce a resumption date so students can conclude their examinations.
