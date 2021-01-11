LASU appoints Demola Oke as acting VC

Professor Demola Oke has been appointed as the acting Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Ojo, by the university’s Senate.

Oke, who was until his new appointment the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration of LASU, was appointed at an emergency meeting of the university on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is the Visitor to LASU, had cancelled the selection process for a new substantive Vice Chancellor for the university.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should commence immediately, and also directed the outgoing VC, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun to convene an emergency meeting of the Senate to appoint an acting VC.

Reports say about 18 professors from 10 different universities applied for the job that was mired in controversies over the qualification of those that were selected.

