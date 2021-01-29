Lagos govt reduces LASU tuition fee

The tuition fees for the Lagos State University (LASU) has been reduced, the state government announced on Friday afternoon.
This was disclosed on Friday via the Twitter handle of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education.
“Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos State University,” a tweet read on the handle.
Details later…
- Presidency alleges of plot to tarnish Buhari’s image using online media - January 29, 2021
- Concerns raised in South Africa over effectiveness of new COVID-19 vaccine - January 29, 2021
- Suspected serial fraudster opts for plea bargain in N525m internet fraud case,offers to forfeit N108m properties - January 29, 2021