Like OBJ, Oyedepo recommends indigenous solutions to Africa’s problems

General Overseer and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has echoed the clarion call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that what Africa needs to solve her problems are indigenous solutions.

Oyedepo who is the Chancellor, Landmark University, Kwara State, gave the advise on Monday during the 10th graduation ceremony of the institution, and tasked stakeholders in the knowledge industry to find indigenous solutions to Africa’s problems.

The Bishop added that Africa being the home of modern civilisation, was leaving everything to chance, and had relegated the continent to the backwaters and must go back to the past to provide solutions to her problems.

In a speech titled, ‘The type of education we need in Africa’, Oyedepo said:

“I believe finding indigenous solutions is the only way forward for any community of people.

“My challenge to Africans in the knowledge industry is to be awake and begin to chart the way forward by developing learning modules geared towards the birth of a new Africa.”

Former President Obasanjo, had also recently challenged African leaders to develop indigenous solutions to the various challenges the continent was facing.

Obasanjo gave the admonition when a delegation of All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU), made up of students and young people from several African nations, paid him a visit at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta.

While addressing the students, Obasanjo insisted that no problem in Africa was too great for Africans to solve, if leaders in the continent have the will to look inwards for solutions.

He emphasised that internal problems including unrest, instability, youth unemployment, a lack of empowerment, a lack of skill development, and general poor governance, can be solved by implementing indigenous solutions to them.

“It is a great lesson for us to know that whatever may be our problem—political, economic, social—in Africa, we can solve it if we go about seeking solutions rightly,” Obasanjo said.

