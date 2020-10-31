MTN sells 18.9% stake in loss-making Jumia for $142m

MTN announced in August it had informed the New York Stock Exchange to prepare for a secondary sale of Jumia shares as part of a 25 billion divestment plan aiming to streamline its portfolio in the next three to five years and reduce debt by selling off its non-core businesses.

“The group has now fully exited its 18.9% investment in Jumia,” MTN said in a third-quarter trading statement.

“We are proud to have been a partner in the evolution of one of Africa’s pioneering online marketplace businesses and will continue our relationship with Jumia through ongoing operational partnerships in some markets,” it added.

Read also: MTNN 9-month profit falls by 3.3% to N144bn

Jumia became Africa’s first tech firm to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019, when its shares rose to give the company a market capitalisation of almost $2 billion.

Yet, it has so far been unable to make profit and its shares have declined by two thirds, also partially triggered by a short seller casting doubt on its sales figures.

MTN in its trading statement disclosed the group’s revenue in the nine months to 30th September grew by 11.4%. Its shares had advanced by 08:33 West Africa Time on Friday.

It declared also that it had raised 204 million rand through the transfer of an 8% stake in MTN Zambia to the country’s national pension scheme authority and intends to divest an additional 12.5% of MTN Ghana.

The wireless operator said in April it was looking to also sell 15% of the 79% stake in its Nigerian operations to indigenous investors.