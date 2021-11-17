MURIC defends VP Osinbajo over allegations of Christianisation of political offices

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has defended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over allegations of Christianisation of political offices.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola in Lagos.

According to the organisation, this defence was necessary in the wake of a spurious article “written by a female Muslim presidential aide in the VP’s office. The article, which surfaced recently on social media, affirmed the presence of 18 Muslim officials in Osinbajo’s office.

“The onus is on those who accused the VP of Christianisation to prove that some or all of those Muslim names in the VP’s office were fabricated to convince Nigerian Muslims that the VP is neither a hater nor an oppressor of Muslims.

“However, an opportunity to confirm one of the claims made in the article defending the VP came our way just by chance and we feel compelled by principle to share the information since we are stakeholders. Nations are built by stakeholders who speak the truth. On the other hand, they are destroyed by those who withhold the same truth,” MURIC explained.

MURIC further implored all Muslims to always speak for justice irrespective of tribe or religion, saying “We may not belong to the VP’s camp in any way, either politically or in matters of creed, but MURIC must consistently hold on to the truth.

READ ALSO: Eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics, MURIC implores politicians

“Blackmail, character assassination, fake news and disinformation are not in the character of Muslims. It has never been part of us. Hurting the innocent is equally alien to our DNA. Instead of hanging their actions on the necks of their adversaries, Muslims own up when they are the culprits. They prefer to be punished in this world in order to escape from the punishment of the Hereafter.

“It is these characteristics that have been nagging at our conscience since the controversy surrounding the allegation of Christianisation levelled against Vice President Osinbajo began.

“MURIC is known for raising its voice against those who oppress Muslims but we do not wish to be known for remaining silent when we see Christians who accommodate Muslims. Objectivity demands that we speak up for the good Christian who accommodates Muslims. This is what we are doing today so that our consciences can rest.

“MURIC has no connection whatsoever with the VP. Therefore, we are not doing this because we are close or because we have a deal.

“We must speak up when a Christian does the right thing. That is objectivity. That is fairness. That is humanity. That is Islam. Speaking up for Muslims alone but closing our eyes when a Christian performs righteous deeds is not fairness. We reject selective activism.”

