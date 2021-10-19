Eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics, MURIC implores politicians

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday urged Nigerian politicians to ‘eschew do-or-die politics’ for the stability of the country.

This was contained in the Maolud message signed by the MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, who noted that a Nigerian political space devoid of acrimony and bad blood was needed to encourage better participation that would foster growth.

Akintola also berated the violence entrenched within the political landscape due to the attitude of the politicians,

“We seize the opportunity of this august occasion to appeal to Nigerian politicians to eschew ‘do-or-die’ politics.

“The body language of our politicians in recent time is not encouraging, particularly after the recent party congresses held all over the country.

“Desperation, greed, and avarice are still boldly written on the foreheads of our politicians.

“They cut across the political parties. Parallel congresses are held in almost all of the states and in almost all the parties. The exercise so far manifests gross desertification of the spirit of sportsmanship, statesmanship, patriotism and sacrifice.

“Why are ex-governors breathing down the necks of sitting governors? Where is the spirit of living and letting live? What did the ex-governors forget in the State Houses? Whatever achievement or failure registered during the tenure of a former governor is his own story and scorecard.

“Worse still, gunmen are hired to disrupt political gatherings. The fact that our politicians still believe in hooliganism as a means of settling scores and achieving their political ambitions indicates that we are still playing Stone Age politics.

“Nigerian politicians should learn from Prophet Muhammad the arts of persuasion and dialogue. Though he lived as a fugitive in Makkah for several years, he returned to liberate the city from the clutches of his oppressors without a single sword leaving the scabbard.

“Though a complete alien in Madinah, its inhabitants welcomed him with pomp and pageantry. Nigerian politicians will disarm their opponents without firing a single shot if only they will emulate this great man, Muhammad,” MURIC said.

