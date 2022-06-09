Naira appreciates across markets

After two days of losses, Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday reversed the losses as it appreciated across foreign exchange markets.

Data from the FMDQ indicated that Naira strengthened at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window by 0.12 per cent as the dollar was quoted at N420.25/$ compared with N420.75 per dollar quoted on Tuesday.

Read also: Bureaux De Change operators offer to end multiple exchange rates as Naira sells for N615/$1

The naira appreciation followed a moderation in demand for dollars by the end-users as only $82.60 million was traded compared to the previous days‘ high of over $100 million.

The local currency also firmed at the parallel market popularly known as the black market, gaining N2 to close at N604 per dollar as against N606 per dollar closed on the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now