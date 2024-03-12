Naira converges at official, parallel markets

The Nigerian currency, the naira recovered slightly to N1,617.96|$1 on the first trading day of the week, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window has shown.

This represents a gain of N9.44 when compared to the N1,627.40/$1 it closed with, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

The intraday high was N1,650/$1, while the intraday low was N1,511/$1, representing a lean spread of N139/$1.

Meanwhile, the naira gained N3 against the dollar at the parallel market as the local currency appreciated to N1,615/$1 as against the N1,618 /$1 it traded the previous day. As it stands, only N2 separates the naira at both official and parallel windows.

READ ALSO:Naira slumps further to ₦1, 627/$1 at official window

The naira also gained against the British Pound to trade at N2,030/£1 as against the previous trading day’s price of N2,050/£1 representing a gain of N20 for the local currency.

The naira closed flat against the Canadian dollar to trade at N1,150/CA$1, same as the previous trading day’s rate.

The naira gained N20 against the Euro to trade at ₦1,705/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,725/€1 representing a loss of N5 for the local currency.

By Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now