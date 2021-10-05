Naira Watch
Naira falls against U.S dollar again, but CBN now has more firepower to defend
Naira fell slightly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday, amid 22.89 percent decline in foreign exchange supply.
Data from FMDQ securities exchange window, also known as the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window where forex is officially traded showed naira closed at N413. 55 per $1.
Monday’s performance implies N0.17 or 0.04 percent depreciation from N413.38 it exchanged hands on Thursday, 30 September 2021.
Friday, October 1, 2021 was free trading day due to the independence celebration.
READ ALSO: Naira weakens to N478 on parallel market as dollar demand heightens pressure
At the return to the market yesterday, the value of transactions at the investors’ window went down by 22.89 per cent or $32.30 million to $108.83 million from the preceding session’s $141.13 million.
Similarly, at the interbank segment of the official FX market on Monday, data from the Central bank of Nigeria shows the Nigerian currency closed weaker against the American Dollar by 3 kobo or 0.01 percent to settle at N410.83/$1 compared with the N410.80/$1 it was sold at the preceding session.
Naira was also weaker to the British pounds at the interbank market closing at N558.89 on Monday from 552.73 it closed on Thursday last week.
Meanwhile, the rise in oil price, the successful Eurobond, and also the International Monetary fund (IMF) $3.5 billion SDR credit have helped boost Nigeria’s reserves to $36.4 billion as at Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
This is the biggest level Nigeria foreign reserve has been since Friday, 21, February 2020 when it stood at $36.6 billion.
In fact, it is expected the reserves will hit $40 billion when all the funds are received.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...