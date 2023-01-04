Naira makes first 2023 gain against US dollar at official market

The first trading day of the new year (2023) on Tuesday started on a mix for Naira at the official and black foreign exchange markets.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment where Naira is officially traded it appreciated to N461.00/$1.

This is 50 Kobo or 0.11 percent increase in value when compared with last Friday’s rate of N461.50/$1.

The data also showed that Forex worth $153.45 million were transacted among participants.

READ ALSO:Naira ends year with 23.65% fall against dollar, biggest margin in history

However, at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment, the Naira depreciated against the United States Dollar at the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) segment of the foreign exchange market.

In the P2P forex window, the value of the Nigerian currency weakened against the greenback by N6 to close at N749/$1 compared with Monday’s value of N743/$1.

Also, in the black market window, the local currency lost N2 against the American currency yesterday to settle at N737/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N735/$1.

Meanwhile, in the interbank segment, the Naira closed flat against the Pound Sterling and the Euro yesterday at N540.70/£1 and N479.45/€1, respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now