Naira Marley detained for flouting covid-19 directive

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command for flouting interstate travel ban when he flew to Abuja to take part in a concert despite the ban on gatherings and events of more than 20 persons in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Reports say the musician was arrested on Thursday, August 6, 2020, and arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court at Ikeja for violating the order banning interstate travels which had earlier been put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed that Naira Marley was arraigned in court for the offence.

He said, “We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State.”

Recall that the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja where the concert was staged was shut down by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for staging the concert headlined by controversial musician, Naira Marley and ex-BBNaija housemate KimOprah.

Three others identified as Lukas Omotosho, Franklin Ogene and Maya Ekah were also arraigned following a court order signed by Magistrate Idayat Akanni dated June 14, 2020, for hosting the concert in violation of the social restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Mall was later unsealed by a mobile court which sat in its premises on July 23, presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, who ruled in favour of an application brought before the court by the defense counsel seeking for the unsealing of the property.

