I am just being real; the world needs people like me —Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley may have provided an answer as to why he is regarded as one of the most controversial artists in present times, if his recent posts on Twitter are anything to go by.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner in a series of tweets on his official timeline on Tuesday told those who cared to listen that all his posts on social media are just for laughs as he is not a ‘hoe in real life’.

His tweet reads: “If you have a crush on me, ignore all the hoe shit I post it’s all for laughs. I’m not a hoe in real life.”

According to the popular singer, nobody understands his personality but he is just being real and the world needs people like him.

“You’re right, I am more than a little weird and a bit awkward. I know I don’t fit in and most people don’t understand me.

“But at least I’m being real and I think the world needs more people like me,” the singer added.

This came weeks after the Jabi Lake Mall located in the federal capital city of Abuja was unsealed after it disobeyed the COVID-19 restrictions order by the FCTA when it staged a concert headlined by Naira Marley and ex-BBNaija housemate Kim Oprah.

A mobile court sitting in the premises of Jabi Lake Mall last month which was presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, ruled in favour of an application brought before the court by the defense counsel seeking for the unsealing of the property.

Magistrate Akanni who ordered the unsealing of the premises said the management of the mall had shown remorse for disobeying the COVID-19 restrictions order, hence the decision of the court to order the reopening of the business premises.

