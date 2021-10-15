Naira Watch
Naira records historic collapse against U.S dollar
The value of Nigerian currency fell further to a new record low to the US dollar at the official market, as the country’s currency market continues to struggle to fulfill demand.
Data from FMDQ securities shows at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Naira crashed by a massive N6.97 or 1.68 percent against the United States Dollar to close at N422.07/$1.
This is in contrast to the N415.10/$1 Naira exchanged on Wednesday.
Naira’s struggle is evident as the total value of transactions carried out stood at $141.94 million, 53.7 percent or $164.83 million lower than the $306.77 million recorded on Wednesday.
The low liquidity in the market caused a serious panic, forcing participants at the I&E window to buy dollars as high as N436.
Read also: Confusion over CBN’s Naira/Dollar exchange rate
The poor performance of Nigerian Naira is coming as a surprise to many observes who expected that the massive rise in Nigeria’s foreign reserves will assist the Nigerian currency in regaining some kind of stability.
Also, at the interbank segment of the market Naira depreciated by 4kobo to close at N410.91 for a dollar.
Naira to the dollar at the interbank had traded consecutively at N410.87/$1.
At the Black Market, traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria at Ikotun and Ikeja reacted to the official market to exchange at a dollar at N578.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...