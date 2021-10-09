Connect with us

Business

Confusion over CBN’s Naira/Dollar exchange rate

Published

24 mins ago

on

Despite accusing black-market operators of exchange rate manipulation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been displaying the incorrect Naira to the dollar exchange rate on its website for the past few weeks.

Ripples Nigeria observed that CBN website (www.cbn.gov.ng) is displaying the lower interbank exchange rate for Naira to the dollar as a replacement for the default NAFEX/Investors and Exporters window exchange rate adopted in July.

For instance, data from FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange (“FMDQ”) where investors and exporters’ official trade foreign currency showed that Naira closed at N414.30 against the dollar on Friday.

Despite having an investor and exporter window rate, the CBN’s site showed that Naira traded for N410.81/$ the same day.

 READ ALSO:Naira falls against U.S dollar again, but CBN now has more firepower to defend

However, the N410.81 was the closing rate for the Interbank FX market on Thursday.

Why CBN adopted NAFEX rate

The CBN in July removed the N379/$1 exchange rate from its website which announced that the NAFEX window rate was the default reference exchange rate for official and legitimate transactions.

 

This followed a consistent update that tallies with what was quoted on the FMDQ Securities website until recently.

The decision to use the NAFEX exchange rate on its website was intended to unify the country’s numerous exchange rates while also allowing the Naira to find its own value without much interference.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank had been mounting pressure on the CBN to give up its monopoly on the exchange rate determination.

 
What is the difference between the I&E window rate to Interbank?

 

The Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFM) is the market “within banks” as trading between them represents an agreement to exchange the approved amounts of currency at the specified rate.

The rate is normally lower at the I&E window.

 

How does FMDQ determine NAFEX rate?

 

 For FMDQ to determine NAFEX rates it uses pool submissions by the 10 contributing banks who bid for forex on behalf of their clients.

The biding amount during the day is then calculated using a trimmed arithmetic mean.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...