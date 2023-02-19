NAIRA SCARCITY: Police warns against inciting comments, vows to deal with trouble makers

Against the backdrop of scarcity of the naira notes due to the recent redesign and cash swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Police has warned against comments deemed to be inciting and divisive, and has vowed to deal with trouble makers.

The warning which was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the caution became necessary due to the “utterances of some persons or groups in attempts to instigate the people against the government.”

“Amidst the prevailing outcries and reactions on the new naira policy in the country, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to caution groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances capable of heating up the polity and triggering a crisis in the nation,” the Force spokesman said.

“The NPF, therefore, charges the citizenry of Nigeria to remain calm and embrace peace as the Federal Government has assured that it is taking the bull by the horn, assiduously to address the scarcity of naira and fuel and restore normalcy in all sectors,” it added.

The police statement further warned Nigerians against violence, hooliganism, and vandalism that may jeopardize the ongoing electoral process.

It also assured that the police is working to provide a peaceful environment for all citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities.

While cautioning against the destruction of public properties, especially bank facilities during protests, the police vowed to deal decisively with trouble makers.

“We complain banks don’t attend to us yet we go to their facilities and set them ablaze, destroy ATMs. How do you want them to serve you better if you have destroyed their facilities?

“I think we need to educate ourselves on what the law says about this. You don’t go to any bank, ATM, or financial institution to attack. It is criminal and tantamount to armed robbery. If you are caught in the act, you will be treated as an armed robber.”

