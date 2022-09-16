National Peace Committee mandates Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, spokesmen to sign accords

The National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former military head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar, has mandated political parties and their candidates in the 2023 presidential election, as well as their spokespersons to sign peace accords which will commit them to issue-based campaigns when proper electioneering campaigns begin on September 28.

In an invitation letter extended to parties and their candidates, the Peace Committee said they were invited to sign the first peace accord on September 29 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The letter sighted by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, which made specific reference to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, cautioned their spokesmen over a recent spate of attacks on opponents.

Part of the letter signed by Gen. Abubakar in his capacity as the Chairman of the NPC, said the peace accord will be signed twice ahead of the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO: 95% of int’l laws, treaties, agreements signed by Nigeria not operational domestically – Lawmaker

“The first signing is scheduled to happen at the start of the campaigns this September and the second in January of 2023, just before the elections.

“The first accord signing is intended to commit political parties, candidates and their spokespersons to conduct their campaigns (both online and offline) in a peaceful manner, devoid of ethnic, religious and hateful rhetoric that will incite violence and further aggravate the growing tension and insecurity in the nation.

“These interventions are to complement ongoing peace initiatives aimed at promoting a violence-free and inclusive electioneering process before, during and after the declaration of the final election results.”

By Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now