95% of int'l laws, treaties, agreements signed by Nigeria not operational domestically - Lawmaker | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
95% of int’l laws, treaties, agreements signed by Nigeria not operational domestically – Lawmaker
The House of Representatives has stated that it will domesticate laws on treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts, and accords to become operational in the country.
Rep. Nicholas Osai, Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreements, made this disclosure at a public hearing on “Treaties (Making Procedure) Bill 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, in Abuja.
He noted that Nigeria, a State party, had domesticated only about 5 percent of more than 400 international instruments it had signed.
He added that more than 95 percent of the treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts, and accords had not been operationalised into becoming part of Nigeria’s laws.
“You can therefore imagine us losing out from the benefits derivable from such instruments after many public resources had gone into their negotiation and adoption,’’ he lamented.
Rep, Osai stated that as worrisome as the development was, some of the instruments might have been selectively internalised through Executive fiat.
He said that this was a clear infringement of the nation’s Constitution, adding that a timely intervention was necessary to put the country in good standing in the comity of nations.
According to him, this has necessitated this effort at repealing and re-enacting the Treaties (making procedure Act) to align with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He said also that the fresh exercise would unify and standardise the country’s laws and further encourage the seamless domestication of international instruments.
In his contribution, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the committee to write a new chapter in Nigeria’s history.
This, he said, the committee should do by producing legislation that would establish a new legal framework that met the country’s highest expectations and served her best interests.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila promises speedy passage of PIB, others
Gbajabiamila said when the amended Bill became law it would make the country’s laws on treaties and protocols fully compliant with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.
He said it would also ensure that the country aligned with global best practices.
“Just as importantly, repealing the Treaties (Making Procedure, etc.,) Act of 1993, represents a bold and long overdue step in our forward march towards a perfect democracy.
“This is because the existing law is the product of a military decree, and as such, is an aberration that ought not to still exist 20 years after we returned to democracy in Nigeria,” he said.
In her own remarks, Prof. Jummai Audi, Chairman, Nigerian Law Reforms Commission said the Bill would safeguard the interests of Nigeria and those of other countries who sought to transact business with Nigeria.
She said that the extant law which was in the Exclusive list was restrictive, and urged the lawmakers to move it to the Concurrent list.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Latest Tech News
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...