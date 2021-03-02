VIPs to get covid-19 vaccine jabs first in order to inspire public's trust | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
VIPs to get covid-19 vaccine jabs first in order to inspire public’s trust
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has disclosed that key strategic leaders would be vaccinated firstly in order to entrench the confidence of Nigerians in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, at the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, March 1, in Abuja.
“On Saturday, March 6th, Key Strategic leaders will receive the first dose of the vaccine.
“On Monday, March 8th, 2021, more vaccination sites would have been set up at designated locations such as National Assembly clinic, State House clinic and Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where strategic leaders such as the SGF, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, the Ministers and Ministers of States, Senators, House of Representatives, traditional leaders and religious leaders would be vaccinated.
“After this launch and initial roll-out phase, Vaccine distribution to the States for the first phase vaccination process will begin. This phase is the vaccination of all frontline health workers, their supporting staff, and strategic leaders,” Shuaib stated.
Furthermore, Shuaib said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, would liaise with other key strategic persons to fix the date for the public vaccination aimed at protecting Nigerians against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shuaib said: “I once again assure Nigerians that all necessary safety and quality control measures have been put in place for the arrival, storage, and successful administration of the vaccine in the country.
“There is going to be a small ceremony, chaired by the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, to receive the vaccine at the VIP Protocol section, General Aviation Terminal of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
“At the end of the ceremonies to mark the arrival of the vaccines, a few vials of the vaccines would be handed over to the NAFDAC team for analysis over a period of two days (Wednesday, March 3rd and Thursday, March 4th).”
Shuaib further disclosed that plans are on ground for a cargo plane provided by the CAVOVID to transport the vaccines to the States by air.
“States without a functional airport will have their vaccines transported by road using vans with fitted Cold Cabins, from the nearest airport.
“The vaccines will be stored at the State Cold Stores, from where they will be transported by road to LGA Cold Stores,” he stated.
According to him, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, launched “our indigenous T.E.A.C.H strategy for COVID-19 vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data system on Monday. This is to ensure safe and effective vaccination of prioritized and eligible Nigerians against COVID-19.
He, however, urged all eligible Nigerians aged 18 years and above to be patient as they would eventually vaccinate them. As the vaccines arrive in batches due to limited supply, they would also inform Nigerians about who and where to receive the vaccine.
