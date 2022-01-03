Couple who refused to be vaccinated for Covid-19 die hours apart

An American couple who refused to take the Covid-19 vaccines, have died a few hours apart on the same day after catching the virus.

The husband, Alvaro Fernandez, from California, had told friends and family members that he wanted to carry out more research before having the vaccine, however he and his wife, Sylvia, later died within hours of each other.

Fernandez, 44, was worried about the vaccine and planned to carry out more research before getting the jab.

He and his 42-year-old wife, who was also unvaccinated, tested positive for Covid days before they died from complications caused by the virus, Fernandez’s sister Alma Hernandez said on Monday.

“He (Alvaro) wanted to wait and do more research. He googled information. He didn’t want to believe everything that was on the news.

“This is kind of an eye-opener for everybody in my family that whoever is not vaccinated definitely should have their vaccinations,” Alma said in the statement.

“Fernandez suffered from underlying health problems including diabetes, while Sylvia also had some health issues,” she added.

