NBC asks DSS, police to arrest operators of Radio Biafra | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NBC asks DSS, police to arrest operators of Radio Biafra
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Monday asked the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to arrest the individuals behind the operations of “Radio Biafra.”
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has spearheaded the Biafra movement in the last few years.
In a statement issued on Monday, NBC said it jammed the signals of Radio Biafra, a pirate radio, in some parts of Lagos State.
READ ALSO: IPOB vows to launch radio Biafra in Buhari’s hometown, Daura
The statement read: “The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has jammed the signals of a Pirate Radio claiming to be ‘Radio Biafra’ in most parts of Lagos. The illegal radio which broadcast incendiary messages is notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory, and incendiary contents.
“The Department of State Security and the Nigerian Police have been requested to bring the culprits behind this illegality to book.”
