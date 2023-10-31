NBS reports prices of food items rose by 26.76% in September

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in a report released in Abuja on Monday, revealed that prices of beef, rice, beans, onion, yam and other food items increased in September by 26.76 percent.

This was contained in its selected food prices watch report for September 2023.

According to the report, the average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 28.08 percent from N2,199.37 recorded in September 2022 to N2,816.91 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 0.62 percent in September from the N2,799.51 recorded in August 2023,’’ the report said.

It also reported that the average price of 1kg of local rice increased by 60.59 percent on a year-on-year basis, from N471.42 in September 2022 to N757.06 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 2.48 percent from the N738.74 recorded in August 2023.’’

It further stated that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 28.76 percent on a year-on-year basis from N556.81 in September 2022 to N716.97 in September 2023.

READ ALSO:NBS report shows that petrol price rose by 230.78% in August

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.47 percent from the N692.95 recorded in August 2023 to N716.97 in September 2023.’’

According to the NBS report, the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 29.81 percent on a year-on-year basis from N397.18 in September 2022 to N515.59 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 0.45per cent from N513.29 recorded in August 2023″, while it stated that the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased by 45.11 percent on a year-on-year basis from N409.23 in September 2022 to N593.83 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of yam tuber increased by 3.03 percent from the recorded N576.39 in August 2023,’’ it said.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at N3,800.42, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at N1,845.29.

It also said that Rivers State recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at N931.82, while the lowest was recorded in Benue at N539.35.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now