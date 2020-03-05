NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 1,360 rounds of live ammunition

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi State Command, has arrested two suspects who were in possession of 1,360 rounds of live ammunition of 7.6mm caliber.

Spokesman of the agency, Jonah Achema, said on Wednesday that the suspects were conveying the weapons to Jos, Plateau State by a commercial car, which also carried seven passengers, when they were arrested during a motorized patrol along Bauchi-Jos Road.

Achema added that one AK-47 magazine was also found in the vehicle.

“Upon interrogation, two of the passengers, Dung Bulus Rwang and Dachollum Yohanna admitted ownership of the ammunition and magazine which they neatly concealed in two sacks and kept in the boot of the vehicle.

“The suspects said they were transporting the consignments from Numan in Adamawa State to certain buyers in Plateau State and that they were unable to produce any official permit for the items.

“The two suspects confessed that they had been in the business of illegal arms dealing for a period of time. According to them each of the ammunition was to be sold for ₦500 only,” Achema added.

While reacting to the arrest of the suspects, Segun Kolawole Oke, the NDLEA Bauchi State Commander, said the suspects and exhibits would be handed over to the Bauchi State Police Command for further investigation.

He said, “The origin of the arms and the destination are both areas with rampant misuse of weapons. We therefore cannot take this issue of arms trafficking lightly.”

