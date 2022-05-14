Ngige optimistic agreements reached with ASUU will yield good fruits

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has expressed optimism that recent agreements reached between the Federal Government and the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as other unions in the education sector, would yield good fruits by next week.

Read also: FACT CHECK: Did Buhari approve ₦456bn for ASUU to end strike?

Ngige who made the assertion while addressing journalists after a meeting with stakeholders on resolving the ongoing strike actions by unions in the education sector, said with the government’s willingness to shift grounds on several demands made by the unions, he expected a speedy resolution to the lingering crisis.

In a statement issued on Friday by Olajide Oshundun, the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, the Minister said the meeting was not only cordial but fruitful which was a pointer that an end to the strike was in sight.

“We had a cordial and fruitful discussion; we looked at the issues dispassionately and reached some agreements, to the satisfaction of everybody in attendance.

“We discussed. Everybody was happy. We reached some agreements and we hope that by next week, those agreements will start maturing,” the Minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now