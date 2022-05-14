Politics
Ngige optimistic agreements reached with ASUU will yield good fruits
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has expressed optimism that recent agreements reached between the Federal Government and the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as other unions in the education sector, would yield good fruits by next week.
Read also: FACT CHECK: Did Buhari approve ₦456bn for ASUU to end strike?
Ngige who made the assertion while addressing journalists after a meeting with stakeholders on resolving the ongoing strike actions by unions in the education sector, said with the government’s willingness to shift grounds on several demands made by the unions, he expected a speedy resolution to the lingering crisis.
In a statement issued on Friday by Olajide Oshundun, the Head of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, the Minister said the meeting was not only cordial but fruitful which was a pointer that an end to the strike was in sight.
“We had a cordial and fruitful discussion; we looked at the issues dispassionately and reached some agreements, to the satisfaction of everybody in attendance.
“We discussed. Everybody was happy. We reached some agreements and we hope that by next week, those agreements will start maturing,” the Minister said.
