Business
NGX Group’s substantial investor reduces stake, as firm increases revenue by 10%
Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP has reduced its stake in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), where it holds a substantial stake.
The substantial investor sold off 1.48 million shares in NGX Group, which translates to Miri Strategic withdrawing N38.61 million worth of investment in NGX Group.
It was learnt that the sale of the shares was conducted on March 3, 2023, a corporate document dated March 7, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday disclosed.
Prior to this, Miri Strategic had also participated in a sell-off in September 2022, offloading 1.5 million shares, worth N29.64 million.
During the same month, Cardinal Stone Partners Limited, another substantial shareholder of Nigerian Exchange Group had also sold off shares.
READ ALSO:NGX: Shareholders raise investments by N206.57bn amid political tension
Cardinal Stone Partners Limited took out over N457.63 million from NGX Group after selling off 25.42 million units of shares.
Meanwhile, NGX Group reported its revenue rose by 10.3 per cent in 2022, to close last year with N7.49 billion, in contrast to the N6.79 billion generated in 2021.
However, NGX Group suffered N1.32 billion operating loss last year, failing to better the N281.84 million operating profit recorded in 2021.
Also, the company saw its net profit depreciate by -68.9 per cent when the N698.48 million profit after tax of 2022 is compared to the N2.24 billion garnered by NGX Group a year before.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...