NGX: Investors gain N305b as equities market sustains bullish run

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N305 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the growth in the market capitalization to N39.29 trillion from N38.99 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index also increased by 0.78% or 558.4 basis points to 71,808.64 from 71,250.17 recorded the previous day.

The market turnover also rose to N12.10 billion from N11.01 billion.

33 stocks advanced, 21 declined and 63 others remained unchanged in 8,412 deals.

Thomas Wyatt led the gainers’ chart with 9.93% growth in share price to close at N3.32 from its previous price of N3.30 per share.

FBN Holding, Multiverse Mining and Exploration, and Eco Bank (ETI) completed the list of gainers in today’s trading with 9.91%, 9.90%, and 9.88% rise in their share prices.

Axa Mansard Insurance topped the gainers chart after it shed 9.69% off its share price to close at N4.10 from its previous close of N4.54 per share.4

Guinea Insurance, Oando, and Omatek Ventures Plc with 9.68%, 9.13%, and 8.14% dip in share prices are other major losers in today’s trading.

In terms of volume, Guaranty Trust Holdings (GTCO) traded 76.703 million shares valued at N3.040 billion in 260 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with shareholders trading 74.567 million shares worth N1.65 billion in 703 deals.

Fidelity Bank traded 65.633 million shares valued at N596.3 million in 372 deals to complete the top three in this category.

Based on the value of traded shares, three banking stocks – GTCO, UBA, and ZENITHBANK – led the trading with N3.039 billion, N1.657 billion, and N1.367 billion respectively.

