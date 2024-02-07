NGX: Investors lose N954m as equities market continues bearish run

For the third consecutive day, trading activities on the floors of the Nigerian capital market closed in the red as investors lost N954 million on Wednesday.

However, market capitalization remained at N55.8 trillion, same as the figure posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 102,106.31 from 102,108.05 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

The market breadth was also negative as 19 stocks advanced, 35 declined, while 67 others remained unchanged in 9,474 deals.

Meyer led other gainers with 10% growth to close at N5.72 from its previous price of N5.20 per share.

Tripple Gee and Company, Cornerstone Insurance, and Africa Prudential posted 9.84%, 8.78, and 8.70% growth in share prices.

On the flip side, AIICO Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% off its share price to close at N1.20 from its previous N1.31 per share.

Cadbury Nigeria, Guinea Insurance and Wema Bank completed the list of losers with 9.50%, 8.93%, and 6.93% in share prices.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 39.900 million shares in valued at N548.8 million in 780 deals followed by First Bank of Nigeria Holding (FBNH) with 33.609 million shares worth N840.5 million in 327 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 26.016 million shares in valued at N1.01 billion in 474 deals.

On the value index, GTCO traded equities worth N1.019 billion in 474 deals followed by FBNH with N840 million in 329 deals.

UBA traded stocks worth N598 million in 730 deals.

