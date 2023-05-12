NGX: Transcorp, MRS, among top equities as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from previous losses

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.10 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This indicated a N29.06 growth in the market capitalization from N28.40 trillion to N28.43 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Friday’s positive output was the capital market’s first in three days.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 53.38 basis points to close at 52, 214.62, up from 52,161.24 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 1.41 billion shares worth N10.98 billion in 5,527 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 477.37 million shares valued at N5.24 billion traded by shareholders in 5,539 deals the previous day.

MRS led the gainers’ list with a N3.05 rise in share price moving from N30.70kobo to N33.75kobo per share.

Academy’s share value was up by N0.14kobo to end trading at N1.56kobo from N1.42kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.14kobo to move from N1.42kobo to N1.56kobo per share.

Transcorp gained N0.23kobo to close at N2.59kobo, above its opening price of N2.36kobo per share.

Ardova’s share price was up by 9.09 percent, moving from N24.20 kobo to N26.40 kobo per share.

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.35kobo to drop from N3.55kobo to N3.20kobo per share.

Prestige’s share price dropped by 9.76 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 6.90 percent to end trading with N0.54kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price dropped from N0.46kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 6.52 percent during trading.

Livestock lost 6.42 percent to drop from N1.09 to N1.02 per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 942.76 million shares valued at N5.52 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 170.03 million shares worth N1.69 billion.

FBN Holdings sold 81.12 million shares worth N973.35 million.

Aluminium Extrusion traded 36.04 million shares valued at N234.32 million, while Mansard sold 24.60 million shares valued at N60.90 million.

