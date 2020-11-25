Niger govt rules out full payment of salaries to staff over reduction in revenue allocation

The Niger State government on Wednesday ruled out payment of full salaries to the state’s civil servants due to a reduction in its revenue allocation from the federation account.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who disclosed this in a statement, said the reduction in salaries was not a slash, adding that the decision was necessitated by the government’s inability to undertake the payment of full salaries at least for now.

The government has proposed a 70 percent salary to the staff in the interim.

The SSG said the government would meet with the labour on the matter later on Thursday

He said: “What we discussed with the organised labour was that because of the recession, our FAAC allocation has dropped to a level where we would not be able to pay 100 percent of the salary.

“We called their attention to this. We opened our books in terms of how much we received, the existing commitments, and what is left over.”

