EndSARS: Nigerian govt reaches out to UK over parliament’s threat of sanction

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Wednesday the Federal Government has reached out to its British counterpart over the threat by the country’s parliament to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials over their alleged roles in last month’s #EndSARS protests in the West African nation.

Members of the British Parliament on Monday began debate on requests by concerned groups in Nigeria for the parliament to recommend sanctions on some government officials over alleged rights violations during the protest.

Onyeama, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said the Nigerian government has reached out to its British counterpart to present its own side of the story on the matter.

He, however, argued that lawmakers are not responsible for imposing sanctions on individuals or groups.

The minister said: “Yes, we have reached out to the United Kingdom government. The meeting that took place was among the parliamentarians and they do not speak for the UK government which acts for the country. They have also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that has happened.

“So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them. Of course, as in any democracy, the members of parliament are also needed to air their views.

“But what is important, is that a balanced picture is made available to them, before they take any decision.”

