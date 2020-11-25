Gunmen abduct Adamawa lawmaker’s brother

Gunmen on Tuesday morning abducted the elder brother of Adamawa State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Hammantukur Yetisuri.

The victim, according to an eyewitness, was abducted by the hoodlums who stormed his residence in Jada Mbulo area of Adamawa at about 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He added that the gunmen had contacted the family and demanded a N50million ransom.

The Spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He said the police would do everything possible to free the victim and bring the hoodlums to book.

