Gunmen attack Adamawa speaker’s house, abduct two persons

Unknown gunmen on Thursday raided the residence of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya-Abass, and abducted two members of his family.

An eyewitness told journalists on Friday the gunmen also killed a vigilante operative while one of the policemen attached to the speaker’s house sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He, however, dismissed reports that a policeman died in the attack.

READ ASLO: Gunmen abduct Police inspector, five others in Adamawa

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), a certain house was attacked by unknown gunmen who killed a vigilante and went away with two persons from the residence.

“Our people got to the residence at about 4:00 a.m. to halt the gunmen’s operations. At that material time what mattered to them was to rescue the two persons that were abducted by the gunmen and not who owns the house.”

Nguroje said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, has directed policemen to go after the gunmen and rescue the two abducted persons.

Join the conversation

Opinions