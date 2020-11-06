Rivers varsity lifts suspension of four students

The management of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAEU) in Rivers State on Friday lifted the suspension slammed on four of its students for various acts of misconduct.

Two of the students were suspended on Thursday for alleged inciting social media posts.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the development in statement, said the students were pardoned following appeals from well-meaning individuals and human rights groups in the state.

The students – Sunday Idongesit and Remmy Chibuzor – were suspended by management of the university for one academic session over Facebook posts that were capable of “creating panic, confusion, and public disorder” in the institution.

The other two unnamed male students were suspended after they were caught in a female hostel.

The vice-chancellor said: “Based on appeals from well-meaning individuals, the management of Ignatius Ajuru University, on behalf of Senate, hereby lifts the suspension order on the two students – Mr. Chibuzor Remmy and Mr. Sunday Idongesit who published materials on social media capable of causing public disorder.

“In like manner, the two male students caught in the female hostel are hereby forgiven.

“The management, however, warns that henceforth, any student who does anything capable of bringing the university to public ridicule will be disciplined according to the rules and regulations of the university.”

