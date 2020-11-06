Three #EndSARS protesters appear before Lagos panel over Lekki shooting

Three #EndSARS campaigners appeared before the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Friday.

The trio who appeared before the panel to testify on the October 20 shooting of protesters in the Lekki area of the state were – Victoria Oniru, Dabira Ayuku, and Perpetual Kamsiyuchukwu.

They were presented to the panel by their legal counsel, Adesina Ogunlana.

However, the counsel to the state government, I. J Okechukwu, opposed the presentation of the protesters to the panel.

He described the #EndSARS movement as a faceless and illegal entity.

Okechukwu said: “There is no entity called #EndSARS movement. My learned friend is entitled to represent anybody that is known to law. We cannot have anybody appearing for a body that is not known to law, no leader, no structure. #EndSARS movement is a nebulous entity.”

The counsel for the Lekki Concession Company, (LLC), Rotimi Seriki, aligned with the position of the government’s counsel.

He added that LCC was not an “interested party” in the matter but was invited by the panel.

But Ogunlana insisted that he appeared at the panel on the instruction of his clients.

