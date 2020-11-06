‘If we have not done enough, bear with us,’ Buhari begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians who are yet to feel the impacts of his administration to bear with the government.

The president made the appeal in Ilorin, Kwara State, at a town hall meeting with the traditional rulers, youths, students, organised labour, market women, and other stakeholders on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

Buhari had directed members of the Federal Executive Council to go to their respective states and interact with the people over the protest and efforts of the government to address the #EndSARS campaigners’ demands.

The Kwara State meeting hosted by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was attended by the state’s Governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, Emir of Ilorin, Sulu Gambari, and other traditional rulers, representatives of market women, traders, and other stakeholders.

In the message delivered by the minister, the president said the government has the interest of the youth and the people in general at heart and has been doing a lot to touch their lives.

He said the government was constraint by the dwindling resources occasioned by the impact of COVID- 19 which also affected the global economy.

President Buhari said: “If we have not done enough or we have not touch everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.

“In the first instance, what we have is less than 60 percent of the revenue that was available to other governments that came before us.

“We all know what we suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we are just trying to recover from this we also face another crisis.

“We appeal that you should please assist the government and be patient.

“This government is dedicated to serving the people and we will continue to try our best to do so

“I thank you all for your perseverance, understanding, and patience.”

