Nigeria Air plane lands at Abuja airport

The aircraft for the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had on Wednesday announced that the Federal Government would take delivery of the aircraft today.

He said the aircraft would be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfillment of the government’s promises in the aviation sector.

The minister confirmed the arrival of the plane on its Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote: “We are here. To Almighty God be all the glory. It has been a very long, tedious, daunting, and difficult path. We thank everyone for their support. This, by the will of God, will be for us and generations to come. Ya Allah make it beneficial for our country and humanity.”

Nigeria Air’s take-off has been slowed down by a court case initiated by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

The airline operators are challenging the federal government’s decision to sell the shares of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Justice Lewis Alagoa on November 11 last year strained the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Sirika from implementing the proposed National Carrier Establishment Agreement between the federal government, Nigeria Air Limited, and Ethiopian Airlines.

The airline operators on Friday described the minister’s insistence to float Nigeria Air as flagrant disobedience of court orders.

