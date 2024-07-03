Nigeria battles Cholera outbreak as cases surge past 2,000

Nigeria’s healthcare system is grappling with a worsening cholera outbreak, with health officials reporting over 2,100 suspected cases across 33 states as of June 30th, 2024.

This marks a significant increase from the 1,579 cases reported just a week prior, highlighting the rapid spread of the disease.

The outbreak is particularly concerning due to the high number of fatalities associated with it. The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, confirmed 63 deaths linked to cholera, resulting in a case fatality rate of 3%.

Briefing journalists on the measures deployed against the outbreak on Tuesday, Idris put the case fatality rate at 3.0 per cent.

The NCDC boss noted, “As of 30th June 2024, a total of 2,102 suspected cases and 63 deaths have been recorded across 33 states and 122 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 3.0 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“Of the top 10 states (Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers and Delta) that contribute about 90 per cent of the cases, seven of them are Southern states.’’.

READ ALSO:Cholera Outbreak: 54 deaths, 1,579 cases reported across 32 states

According to Idris, the National Cholera Multi-sectoral Emergency Operation Centre which has been activated parades an array of subject matter experts and provides strategic coordination, meets daily and provides periodic situation reports for stakeholders.

“This also ensures effective mobilisation, harmonisation and distribution of resources to support the affected states. This is done through the relevant thematic areas of response that cover coordination, surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, water sanitation and hygiene, vaccination, logistics, and research with a cost-incidence action plan for the response developed and being implemented.

“These will help facilitate rapid communication, data analysis, and decision-making. It will also ensure that we deploy resources efficiently, strengthen surveillance and diagnostic capacity, enhance treatment of affected persons, and intensify public awareness and community engagement activities,” he stated.

Southern states appear to be bearing the brunt of the outbreak, with seven of the top 10 most affected states – Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, and Cross River – located in the south. These states contribute roughly 90% of the reported cases.

In response to the escalating crisis, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has implemented stricter regulations at orientation camps nationwide.

To ensure a successful programme, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Ahmed has issued strict instructions to camp coordinators and officials to prevent the outbreak of cholera in orientation camps nationwide.

These measures aim to prevent the spread of the disease among incoming corps members, a vulnerable population often crowded into close quarters. The nature of these specific camp rules is not yet detailed in the report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now