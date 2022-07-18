Politics
Nigeria is a blockbuster Nollywood movie —Moghalu
Kingsley Moghalu, a former member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has branded Nigeria as a country similar to a block buster movie.
Moghalu spoke in context of the varied happenings in the country especially its politics.
The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, in a tweet on Monday, noted that the country was devoid of serious governance.
According to him, the existential crises of corruption and crime had held the country back for years.
Read also:Moghalu speaks on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, harps on restructuring
The tweet read: “Nigeria itself is a blockbuster Nollywood movie. Just slot in the script: politics without governance, cultism, the occult and superstition, religiosity, crime, corruption, big business and the small hustle, and yes, some very good work by some very good people.”
Moghalu exited ADC following his failure to secure the presidential ticket of the party in the primary election.
He adduced corruption and lack of sincerity of the party as the main reasons for his resignation.
