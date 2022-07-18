Nigeria is a blockbuster Nollywood movie —Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has branded Nigeria as a country similar to a block buster movie.

Moghalu spoke in context of the varied happenings in the country especially its politics.

The former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, in a tweet on Monday, noted that the country was devoid of serious governance.

According to him, the existential crises of corruption and crime had held the country back for years.

Read also:Moghalu speaks on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, harps on restructuring

The tweet read: “Nigeria itself is a blockbuster Nollywood movie. Just slot in the script: politics without governance, cultism, the occult and superstition, religiosity, crime, corruption, big business and the small hustle, and yes, some very good work by some very good people.”

Moghalu exited ADC following his failure to secure the presidential ticket of the party in the primary election.

He adduced corruption and lack of sincerity of the party as the main reasons for his resignation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now