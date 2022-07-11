Moghalu advocates foreign support in fight against Nigeria’s insecurity

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday challenged the Federal Government to seek foreign assistance in the fight against terrorism in the country.

Moghalu, who made the call in a programme on Arise TV, lamented the threat posed by terrorists in Nigeria, adding that the Nigerian security agencies are powerless in the efforts to secure the country.

He insisted that recent attacks on Kuje correctional centre and other parts of the country were products of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failures.

He said: “I will recommend foreign hep in the fight against terrorism. I am deeply worried about the state of things in the country. Terrorists attacking prison, presidential convoy and others showed we have lost it as a country in terms of security. It also indicates that our security agencies are powerless.

“Nigeria is a signatory to an international convention. We signed the agreement in the late 1980s even though we haven’t ratified it. So it’s important that we seek external aid and mercenaries in order to deal with this problem.”

Moghalu also branded Nigeria’s politics as a completely unregulated enterprise filled with corrupt practices.

“Let me say our politics is void of decency. It’s an unregulated enterprise where everything goes irrespective of the danger it poses. As an individual, I left my party because I couldn’t compromise my convictions. Staying in the party would mean I condone political corruption,” he added.

